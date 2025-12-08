A look at Japan's dementia crisis and how technology is aiding the fight against the disease

A paper titled 'A policy overview of Japan's progress on dementia care in a super-aged society and future challenges' in NLM highlights the measures that Japan has taken so far to combat the dementia crisis.

In 2000, the Long-Term Care Insurance Act was enacted, aiming to provide financial independence for the elderly through insurance coverage.

In 2004, 'Chiho', which refers to dementia in Japanese, was changed to 'Ninchisho'. 'Chiho' was stigmatised and carried derogatory connotations. However, 'Ninchisho', which is now used to refer to dementia, just means a 'cognitive disorder'. The name change was aimed at promoting better public understanding and eliminating prevalent prejudice in society.

In 2005, the Dementia Supporter Program was initiated, and a Legacy event in Japan following the Dementia Summit in the UK was held in 2014.

The New Orange Plan was launched in 2015, and the Long-term Care Insurance Act was revised in 2017.

In 2018, the Ministerial Council on the Promotion of Dementia Policies was set up, and in 2019 National Framework for Promotion of Dementia Policies was adopted at the Ministerial Council.

'Dementia Supporters' training program is organised in the community and workplaces. By 2021, 13.3 million people had been trained as dementia supporters, and they eased the difficulties faced by dementia patients in day-to-day life.