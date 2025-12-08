World

Powerful 7.2 earthquake off northern Japan triggers tsunami alert

The initial wave was estimated to arrive by 11:40 pm in port areas spanning the northern regions of Aomori to Iwate.
File Photo of 2011 Japan tsunami. (Photo | AP)
A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami alert of upto three metres (10 feet), the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the magnitude quake struck just east of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island, and just south of Hokkaido island. It said a tsunami of 40 centimeters struck the Hokkaido prefecture town of Urakawa and the Aomori prefecture port of Mutsu Ogawara.

Several people were injured at a hotel in the Aomori town of Hachinohe, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in brief comment to reporters, said the government set up an emergency task force to urgently assess the extent of damage.

“We are putting people’s lives first and doing everything we can," she said.

Nuclear power plants in the region were conducting safety checks, NHK reported.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)

