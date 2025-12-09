Beijing court orders Malaysian Airlines to pay compensation for eight Chinese passengers of missing MH370 flight

A Beijing court ordered Malaysian Airlines to pay 2.9 million yuan ($410,000) each to the families of the eight missing Chinese passengers who travelled in the MH370, which vanished from air traffic radar on 8 March 2014.

The disappearance of MH370 is considered to be the biggest mystery in the aviation sector to date.

MH370 was to reach Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on that fateful day.

11 years later, the Beijing court has expressed that the compensation to the grieving families is not only for the death of their close ones, but also for funeral expenses, and damages that the incident has caused to the families, including emotional distress.

23 cases of missing passengers stand pending in the court, and families of 47 other passengers settled in agreements with Malaysia Airlines and withdrew their cases. 12 Malaysian crew and 227 passengers were on board the plane. Notably, most of them were Chinese citizens.