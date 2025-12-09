Hamas says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'

GAZA CITY: Hamas said on Tuesday that the Gaza ceasefire plan cannot proceed to its second phase as long as Israeli "violations" persist and called on mediators to pressure Israel to respect the agreement.

The US-sponsored ceasefire, in effect since October 10, halted the war that began after Hamas's deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. But it remains fragile as Israel and Hamas accuse each other almost daily of breaches.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said that authorities would allow the Allenby crossing on the Israeli-controlled border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank to reopen on Wednesday to aid trucks destined for Gaza for the first time since late September.

Hamas political bureau member Hossam Badran accused Israel of failing to respect the Gaza ceasefire deal, noting that under its terms, Israel should have reopened the Rafah crossing with Egypt and increased the volume of aid entering the territory.

He urged the mediators, who include Egypt, Qatar and the United States, to pressure Israel "to complete the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement".

Under the terms of the deal, Palestinian militants committed to releasing the remaining 48 living and dead captives held in the territory. All of the hostages have so far been released except for one body.

In exchange, Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in its custody and returned the bodies of hundreds of dead Palestinians.

The first phase of the truce also stipulates that significantly more aid enter Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he expects the second phase of the deal to begin soon but Badran said it could not start "as long as the occupation (Israel) continues its violations".