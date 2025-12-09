Israel army says it struck Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

"The targets that were struck, and the military training conducted in preparation for attacks against the State of Israel, constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," it added.

Despite a November 2024 ceasefire that was supposed to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group, Israel has kept up strikes on Lebanon and has also maintained troops in five south Lebanon areas.

Israel has mainly said it is targeting Hezbollah.

Under heavy US pressure and fears of expanded Israeli strikes, Lebanon's government has committed to disarming Hezbollah, and the army is set to dismantle the group's military infrastructure near the border by year end before tackling the rest of the country.

On Saturday, a United Nations Security Council delegation urged all parties to uphold the year-old ceasefire.