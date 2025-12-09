Plastic treaty talks echo on UNEA-7 sidelines; countries urged to repair process, restore mandate

NAIROBI: Global efforts to craft the world’s first treaty to end plastic pollution are under mounting strain, with negotiators warning that the process is drifting from its mandate and risks delivering an agreement too weak to meet the scale of the crisis.

The concerns surfaced at a candid side event held on the margins of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, where governments, experts and civil society reflected on the stalemate that marked the most recent negotiations, INC-5.2 in Geneva.

One senior negotiator said the process is now struggling to uphold the core mandate set out under UNEA Resolution 5/2. “We gave ourselves a mandate from 5.2,” they said.

“But we have a number of parties… who cannot live up to their mandate. For me it is hard to understand how we can live up to 5.2 if we have no global measures.”

Slow progress, procedural confusion and reluctance to address issues like hazardous chemicals in plastic products, they warned, have placed the negotiations in “quite a challenging situation.”

With a new INC chair to be elected next year, they urged clearer rules, stronger leadership and more informal consultations — and even floated alternative pathways through the Basel Convention or the UN General Assembly. “The bottom line is very clear: we need a plastic treaty.”

Rwanda’s Juliet Kabera, Director General of the Environment Management Authority and a leading voice in the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), said countries calling for strong global rules had repeatedly compromised. The coalition had even stepped back on positions related to primary plastic production, an issue she called “very important”, in an effort to bridge divides.