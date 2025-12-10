Elephant conservationist Iain Douglas-Hamilton passes away at 83

Iain Douglas-Hamilton (83), who pioneered in the protection of elephants, throughout his life passed away on Tuesday.
Iain, an ardent elephant enthusiast, was instrumental in the conservation of African elephants. He fought against illegal ivory poaching and trade, describing the ivory poaching crisis as an 'elephant holocaust'.
He also pushed for a worldwide ban on the commercial trade of ivory, and as a result, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species was signed in 1989. However, the convention did not completely aid in putting an end to the trade.
Henceforth, Iain's continued efforts pushed then Chinese president Xi Jinping and US president Obama to agree on a near-total ban on the countries' import and export of ivory in 2015.
He also founded 'Save the Elephants', a charity in 1993, aimed at safeguarding the elephants and providing a wholesome understanding of elephant behaviour.
Over decades of efforts, he emphasised the use of trackers and collars to protect elephants from poaching.
The BBC quoted 'Save the Elephants' CEO as saying, "Iain changed the future not just for elephants, but for huge numbers of people across the globe. His courage, determination and rigour inspired everyone he met."
In his five-decade-long career as a zoologist and conservationist, he protected our planet's most intelligent and much beloved pachyderm.