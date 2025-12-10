Elephant conservationist Iain Douglas-Hamilton passes away at 83

Iain Douglas-Hamilton (83), who pioneered in the protection of elephants, throughout his life passed away on Tuesday.

Iain, an ardent elephant enthusiast, was instrumental in the conservation of African elephants. He fought against illegal ivory poaching and trade, describing the ivory poaching crisis as an 'elephant holocaust'.

He also pushed for a worldwide ban on the commercial trade of ivory, and as a result, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species was signed in 1989. However, the convention did not completely aid in putting an end to the trade.