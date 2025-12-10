'I live in constant fear': In post-Assad Syria's chaos, Alawite women face sexual violence

LATAKIA: The woman, a member of Syria 's Alawite religious minority, was walking home on a sunny July day in her town on the Mediterranean coast when three gunmen stopped her and pulled her into their van. It was the start of a week of torment.

They drove her to a town in northern Syria three hours away, where they locked her in a room in an abandoned building. Over the coming days she was raped twice, she told The Associated Press.

“You Alawite women were born to be our sabaya,” she said one of the rapists told her, using an Arabic term common among Sunni Muslim extremists for women taken in war as sex slaves. The woman, in her mid-30s, gave her account on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad a year ago, dozens of women from the Alawite religious sect — to which Assad belonged — have been subjected to kidnappings and sexual assault, according to rights groups. In many cases, the attacks appear to be by Sunni extremists and jihadis motivated by sectarian hate.

That has raised suspicions some are allies or former allies of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist insurgent force that overthrew Assad and was led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, now Syria’s interim president. Foreign jihadi fighters and Syrian extremists fought alongside HTS during Syria’s yearslong civil war.

Rights groups say the attacks on Alawite women appear to be the acts of individuals, not systematic. But rights workers and victims say Syria's new authorities are not doing enough to stop the attacks.

In response to public outcry, the government set up a committee to look into reported kidnappings but said it largely found the reports false.

Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, said the kidnappings “cannot be denied.” The problem, she said, “cannot be pushed away because it’s disturbing or because it’s undermining the message and the image of authorities."

Syria's Interior Ministry spokesman did not respond to repeated questions on the assaults.

The AP interviewed two rape victims and one kidnapping victim, in addition to family members of four others subjected to assaults that in three cases included rape. All spoke on condition they remain anonymous, fearing reprisals. One said she feared authorities would not protect her and later asked the AP not to cite her account.

All women and relatives interviewed by the AP said they informed security forces about what happened to them and authorities took their testimonies. It was not clear if the authorities followed up further or if any arrests were made.