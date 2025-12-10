Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt and a suspect in custody, officials say

FRANKFORT: At least one student was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a residence hall at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect who is not a student at the school was in custody, officials said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. and was an "isolated incident," Scott Tracy, assistant chief of police for Frankfort, said during a news conference Tuesday evening. Tracy said police swiftly responded to the shooting.

"There are no active safety concerns on campus at this time," he said. No additional information about the suspect was immediately provided by police.

Video from WLKY-TV in Louisville showed multiple police vehicles outside a cluster of dormitories and crime scene tape in a courtyard at the school in Frankfort, the state's capital city.

One student who was shot at the residence hall, Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, is in critical condition but is stable, according to the university. The school is not immediately releasing the names of the students.

"We are in close contact with the families and are providing every available support to them," the school said in a statement, adding that counseling and support services are available.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a video message posted on X that the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident" and that "there is no ongoing threat."

"Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country. Let's please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students. Let's also pray for a world where these things don't happen," he said.