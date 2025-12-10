UN peacekeepers say Israeli forces fired on them in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT: The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said Wednesday that Israeli forces fired on its peacekeepers a day earlier in the country's south, urging Israel's army to "cease aggressive behaviour".

It is the latest such incident reported by the peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, where UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon and has been working with Lebanon's army to support a year-old truce between Israel and militant group Hezbollah.

"Yesterday, peacekeepers in vehicles patrolling the Blue Line were fired upon by IDF (Israeli army) soldiers in a Merkava tank," a UNIFIL statement said, referring to the de facto border.

"One ten-round burst of machine-gun fire was fired above the convoy, and four further ten-round bursts were fired nearby," the statement said.

It said that both the peacekeepers and the Israeli tank were in Lebanese territory at the time of the incident and that the Israeli military had been informed of the location and timing of the peacekeeping patrol in advance.

"Peacekeepers asked the IDF to stop firing through UNIFIL's liaison channels... Fortunately, no one was injured," it said.

Last month UNIFIL said Israeli soldiers shot at its troops in the south, while Israel's military said it mistook blue helmets for "suspects" and fired warning shots.

In October, UNIFIL said one of its members was wounded by an Israeli grenade dropped near a UN position in the country's south, the third incident of its kind in just over a month.