US ambassador to Ankara says Trump is moving closer to resolving Turkey's F-35 ban

ISTANBUL: The close relationship between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has brought the countries closer to resolving issues that led to Turkey being kicked off the F-35 fighter jet program, the United States ambassador to Ankara said on Wednesday.

“The positive relationship between President Trump and President Erdogan has created a new atmosphere of cooperation, which has led to the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade,” Ambassador Tom Barrack wrote in a social media post.

During Trump’s first term, the US removed NATO ally Turkey from the next-generation fighter program after Turkey purchased an air defense system from Russia. US officials worried that Turkey’s use of Russia’s S-400 missile system could be used to gather data on the capabilities of the F-35 and that the information could end up in Russian hands.

Ankara has long sought to be readmitted to the project, which was developed by the US and other NATO members. Erdogan has said Turkey invested $1.4 billion before it was suspended from the program in 2019. The US also imposed sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act the following year.