What to know about the US Justice Department's Jeffrey Epstein files

NEW YORK: The clock is ticking for the US government to open up its files on Jeffrey Epstein.

After months of rancor and recriminations, Congress has passed and US President Donald Trump has signed legislation compelling the Justice Department to give the public everything it has on Epstein — and it has to be done before Christmas.

On Tuesday, a federal judge said the department could release grand jury transcripts and other documents from the sex trafficking case brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer had previously rejected the Justice Department's unsealing requests before the transparency law was passed. In Tuesday's ruling, he cautioned that people shouldn't expect to learn much new information from the records, saying they “do not reveal any heretofore unknown means or methods of Epstein's or Maxwell's crimes.”

Last week, a different federal judge gave the department permission to release transcripts of a grand jury investigation into Epstein’s abuse of underage girls in Florida.

While there’s sure to be never-before-seen material in the thousands of pages likely to be released in the Florida transcripts and other Epstein-related records, a lot has already been made public, including by Congress and through litigation.

And don’t expect a “client list” of famous men who cavorted with Epstein. Though such a list has long been rumored, the Justice Department said in July that it doesn’t exist.

Here’s a look at what’s expected to be made public, what isn’t, and a refresher on how we got to this point: