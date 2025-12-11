Charlie Kirk and Pasolini: Holiday lights blur politics of Italy's far-right fair

ROME: In the gardens around Rome's Castel Sant'Angelo monument, children race to reach the Christmas skating rink, oblivious to the blue signs around them proclaiming "Italy with her head held high."

Welcome to Atreju, a political winter fair organised by Brothers of Italy -- the far-right party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni -- that is a holiday showcase for the strength of the right.

Once a niche gathering of activists, the festival has drawn global figures, from Elon Musk to Britain's former conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak.

This year, it enjoys a prime spot in the gardens of Castel Sant'Angelo, once the mausoleum to Emperor Hadrian and a palace for popes.

With a Christmas tree of flashing lights, skating rink, playground with swings and booths selling ornaments and nativity scenes, the nine-day festival is a family affair, with hints of its political nature lying just under the surface.

Among the party members sporting badges and scores of enthusiastic volunteers from the party's youth wing on Atreju's opening weekend were voters from both sides soaking up the festive atmosphere.

"It's a very cheerful environment, family friendly, for everyone," said Ilaria D'Ambrosio, who walked her dogs through the grounds with her family.

The Tuscany resident, 46, told AFP she had voted for Meloni and was pleased with her record so far.

Italy is "improving a little bit", she said: "We see a little light at the end of the tunnel."