How did Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado get from Venezuela to Norway?

OSLO: Maria Corina Machado reportedly took three days to make it out of Venezuela and reach Norway, wearing a wig and a disguise, dodging checkpoints and the risk of arrest.

Smuggled out of hiding in Caracas and across the Caribbean Sea in a fishing vessel to a waiting plane, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate finally got to Oslo and emerged to greet cheering supporters from a hotel balcony early on Thursday.

This is what we know about the opposition leader's risky journey -- and her plans to return to Venezuela.

On Saturday, November 6, the Nobel Institute told AFP that Machado would be in Oslo to accept her Nobel Peace Prize in person at Wednesday's award ceremony.

A press conference traditionally held by the laureate on the eve of the ceremony was confirmed, then postponed and finally cancelled.

The director of the Nobel Institute, Kristian Berg Harpviken, said he "simply" did not know where she was.

Then, just hours before the ceremony, the institute announced that Machado would not attend the award ceremony and that her daughter Ana Corina would accept the prize on her behalf.

In a sudden twist, the institute then revealed that Machado would arrive in Oslo by Thursday at the latest, after undertaking "a journey in a situation of extreme danger".