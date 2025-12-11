INTERVIEW | Climate science is not a hoax, do not gamble: Sir Robert Watson's message to climate blockers

NAIROBI: On the eve of the closing plenary of seventh UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), the world’s top environmental body finds itself walking into one of the most politically fraught moments in its history.

UNEP’s Medium-Term Strategy (MTS) is in limbo after a week of acrimonious negotiations, at least two resolutions have been withdrawn overnight, including one on environmental crime, and blocs led by major fossil-fuel producers are pushing to dilute language on the energy transition, chemicals, plastics and circularity.

All this is happening against the warnings of the newly released Global Environment Outlook 7 (GEO-7), the UN’s most authentic state-of-the-planet assessment, which concludes that the world is not remotely on track to meet its environmental goals. Multiple tipping points could be breached within decades and the next five years will determine the trajectory of the next century.

Against this backdrop, TNIE sat down with Sir Robert Watson, one of the most influential environmental scientists and co-chair of GEO-7. In a rare, candid conversation, Watson spoke from the heart about the scale of the crisis, the political barriers that continue to obstruct action, and the narrow window the world still has to change course.

Over five decades, he has shaped the architecture of global environmental assessments and remains known for a singular trait - an uncompromising insistence that physics, chemistry and biology do not negotiate, even when governments do.

Here are the excerpts:

Several governments blocked the Summary for Policymakers (SPM). What exactly transpired?

A small group of countries opposed certain issues, probably five or ten contentious points. They challenged what we said on fossil fuels, fossil-fuel subsidies, plastics, plastic waste, the circular economy, conflict, and even diet change. These governments didn’t want science to challenge their political positions. We were not there to negotiate the science — the science is solid and it’s in the large report.

But these countries kept pushing to modify or remove material on those issues, and eventually we failed to get approval. We then took the good comments we received from supportive governments and turned the document into the Executive Summary. It is basically the SPM, but not government-approved. Those countries that opposed science weren’t going to use it anyway.