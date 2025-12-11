'It makes me want to cry': Emotional evacuees recount moments they fled Thailand-Cambodia fighting

SURIN: Amnat Meephew had just enough time to pack up his clothes and flee his home in Thailand a couple of kilometers from the border with Cambodia, the second time in four months hundreds of thousands of people like him have had to escape fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours.

“Sometimes when I think about it, I tear up. Why are Thais and Cambodians, who are like siblings, fighting?” the 73-year-old said. “Speaking about it makes me want to cry.”

The latest round of clashes along the disputed border erupted on Monday, derailing a ceasefire pushed by US President Donald Trump that ended the previous clashes in July, which killed dozens in both countries.

Officials in Thailand said Wednesday that about 400,000 people have been evacuated, while Cambodia reported more than 127,000 displaced.

Unlike during the first round of fighting in July, many Thai evacuees in northeastern Surin province said they left before hearing the sound of fire following early evacuation warnings from local leaders, triggered by a brief skirmish at the Cambodian border on Sunday.

“I could only bring my clothes,” Amnat said.

“I even forgot to lock my doors when I left.”

Many took shelter in university halls, sitting or lying on thin mats or in tents erected within their allotted space. Music played to help relieve stress. Health officials checked on evacuees, while volunteers organized activities to entertain children.

Thidarat Homhual also received a warning on Sunday to leave her home about 15 kilometers from the border. She teared up as she spoke about the pets she had to leave behind.

Her stay in a gymnasium with more than 500 others has been far from comfortable, but she said meals are provided, and support from officials and volunteers helped her cope. “Maybe because this isn’t the first time we’ve lived through something like this, I believe many of us can adapt. Although no one wants to adjust to living like this, I’ll just go with the flow. Otherwise, it would be too stressful,” she said.