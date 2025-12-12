Hong Kong's pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai's national security trial verdict on December 15

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai will receive the verdict in his national security trial on December 15, a court website showed.

Lai, who turned 78 this week, is charged with foreign collusion under Hong Kong's national security law, which Beijing imposed following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The founder of the Apple Daily newspaper has been behind bars since late 2020, reportedly in solitary confinement, with Western nations and rights groups calling for his release.

Lai's case is scheduled for a 60-minute hearing "for verdict" before a three-judge panel at 10 am (0200 GMT) on Monday, according to a court diary item seen on Friday.

Aside from the collusion offence -- which could land him in prison for life -- Lai is also charged with "seditious publication", with prosecutors citing 161 items including op-eds with Lai's byline.