Hong Kong's pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai's national security trial verdict on December 15

HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai will receive the verdict in his national security trial on December 15, a court website showed.
Lai, who turned 78 this week, is charged with foreign collusion under Hong Kong's national security law, which Beijing imposed following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.
The founder of the Apple Daily newspaper has been behind bars since late 2020, reportedly in solitary confinement, with Western nations and rights groups calling for his release.
Lai's case is scheduled for a 60-minute hearing "for verdict" before a three-judge panel at 10 am (0200 GMT) on Monday, according to a court diary item seen on Friday.
Aside from the collusion offence -- which could land him in prison for life -- Lai is also charged with "seditious publication", with prosecutors citing 161 items including op-eds with Lai's byline.
Hong Kong authorities have repeatedly rejected criticism related to Lai, saying that his case was "handled strictly on the basis of evidence and in accordance with the law".
During his trial, which began in December 2023, Lai denied calling for sanctions against China and Hong Kong as a whole and said he never advocated separatism or violent resistance.
"The core values of Apple Daily are actually the core values of the people of Hong Kong... (including) rule of law, freedom, pursuit of democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly," Lai said in his testimony.
Lai is a British citizen, and his son Sebastien voiced new concerns last week over the mogul's health.
The Hong Kong government said last week that prison authorities "handle the custodial arrangements for Lai Chee-ying in the same way as other persons-in-custody", using the romanisation of Lai's Chinese name.
"Lai Chee-ying's legal representatives have also made clear that Lai Chee-ying has all along been receiving appropriate treatment and care in prison," the government spokesperson added.