Pakistan may ban 'uncooperative' social media platforms

He added that while the government has contacted X, the platform has shown the least cooperation compared to other social media networks.

Criticising X, the minister said the platform should not operate with double standards. Posts related to Palestine are removed, and accounts blocked, within 24 hours.

Here, we are talking about a matter of terrorism, he said.

He further noted that the government has issued reminders to social media platforms and warned that those that fail to cooperate or coordinate could face a ban, similar to actions taken by Brazil.

Brazil's courts had issued orders, which were then accepted, and a fine of USD 5.2 million was paid.

"All content taken out of context was removed", Barrister Malik said.

X had 22 million users in Brazil before it was blocked on August 30 by Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes for failing to comply with a series of court orders aimed at combatting disinformation.

Barrister Malik said that today the government again issued a reminder, emphasising that it had already warned that these platforms are being used for terrorism, misinformation, and disinformation.