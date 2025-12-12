Rwanda-backed M23 offensive in South Kivu kills over 400 civilians

GOMA, Congo: More than 400 civilians have been killed since the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group escalated its offensive in the South Kivu province in eastern Congo, regional officials said, adding that Rwandan special forces were in the strategic city of Uvira.

“More than 413 civilians (have been) killed by bullets, grenades and bombs, including many women, children and young people” in localities between Uvira and Bukavu, the regional capital, the South Kivu government spokesperson said in a statement late Wednesday.

M23’s latest offensive comes despite a US-mediated peace agreement signed last week by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents in Washington. The accord didn’t include the rebel group, which is negotiating separately with Congo and agreed earlier this year to a ceasefire that both sides accuse the other of violating. However, it obliges Rwanda to halt support for armed groups and work to end hostilities.

“According to the information gathered, the forces present in the city are composed of Rwandan special forces and some of their foreign mercenaries, operating in clear violation of the ceasefire as well as the Washington and Doha agreements, in total disregard of the commitments made,” the South Kivu government statement added.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the “immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.”

Guterres “is deeply alarmed by the escalation in violence in South Kivu and its humanitarian consequences,” said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general.