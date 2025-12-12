Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane’s tail in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia: Australian accident investigators on Thursday released dramatic images of a skydiver’s parachute becoming entangled on an airplane’s tail, leaving him dangling at 4,500 meters (15,000 feet.)

The skydiver, Adrian Ferguson, used a hook knife to cut himself free and sustained minor leg injuries during the incident on Sept. 20 that began at Tully Airport in Queensland state. The pilot and 16 other parachutists on board the Cessna Caravan that day were not hurt.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released the video with its report on its investigation into the mishap.

The plane had reached the desired altitude where the skydivers were planning to execute a 16-way formation jump. A 17th parachutist was at an open door waiting to record video as the others jumped.

Ferguson was leaving the plane when the ripcord of his reserve chute became snagged on a wing flap, the report said.