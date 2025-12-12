UNEA-7 adopts 11 resolutions, including India’s wildfire management proposal

NAIROBI: The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) concluded on Friday in Nairobi with the adoption of 11 resolutions, capping a week marked by both significant multilateral environmental commitments and sharp political divides - most notably the United States’ decision to withdraw from all resolution negotiations.
The closing plenary adopted decisions on issues ranging from coral reef protection and chemical management to the environmental sustainability of artificial intelligence systems.
A key outcome was the adoption of India’s resolution on “Strengthening the Global Management of Wildfires,” which secured wide support from member states at a time when climate-driven fires are escalating in frequency, scale and severity worldwide. India said that wildfires, once seasonal and localised, have become a persistent, global threat due to rising temperatures, extended droughts, and land-use pressures.
Citing UNEP’s Spreading Like Wildfire assessment, India noted that extreme fire events could rise 14% by 2030, 30% by 2050, and 50% by 2100, urging nations to shift decisively from reactive response to proactive prevention and preparedness.
The resolution enhances international cooperation on early-warning systems, risk mapping, satellite-based monitoring, community-level alert mechanisms and ecosystem restoration. It also reinforces support for the Global Fire Management Hub, established by UNEP and FAO, and calls for improved access to climate finance for countries developing integrated fire management strategies. India said the initiative is aimed at building global resilience while safeguarding forest-dependent communities and critical carbon sinks.
But even as countries rallied around the wildfire resolution and other environmental priorities, the session was overshadowed by the position taken by the United States, which openly distanced itself from the UNEA negotiating process.
In its statement to the Assembly, the US said it had “made the considered decision to step back from negotiations on all UNEA resolutions, decisions, and the ministerial declaration,” citing recurring disagreements over the content and scope of the texts.
The US accused negotiators of repeatedly inserting “contentious and irrelevant” issues into resolutions, arguing that the drafts were consistently weighed down by “outdated references” and language that strayed from UNEA’s core environmental mandate. It further claimed that several resolutions promoted “divisive gender ideology, social justice, or climate change theater initiatives” and attempted to introduce “rights” not recognised under international law.
As a result, the US said it was disassociating from all adopted resolutions and signaled a broader review of its participation in international environmental bodies. ￼
Diplomats on the floor described the US stance as a significant setback, particularly on issues demanding collective climate ambition. Several delegates privately expressed concern that Washington’s refusal to engage weakened efforts to secure stronger global commitments in areas such as chemicals management, climate-linked biodiversity loss, and environmental finance.
Despite the tensions, UNEA-7 concluded with the adoption of resolutions on coral reefs, minerals and metals governance, sargassum management, synergies among multilateral environmental agreements, youth participation, AI sustainability, glaciers and cryosphere protection, antimicrobial resistance, and chemicals and waste.
With Jamaica set to assume the presidency for UNEA-8, member states emphasised the need to rebuild trust, strengthen multilateral cooperation and maintain momentum at a time of intensifying environmental crises.