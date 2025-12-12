UNEA-7 adopts 11 resolutions, including India’s wildfire management proposal

NAIROBI: The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) concluded on Friday in Nairobi with the adoption of 11 resolutions, capping a week marked by both significant multilateral environmental commitments and sharp political divides - most notably the United States’ decision to withdraw from all resolution negotiations.

The closing plenary adopted decisions on issues ranging from coral reef protection and chemical management to the environmental sustainability of artificial intelligence systems.

A key outcome was the adoption of India’s resolution on “Strengthening the Global Management of Wildfires,” which secured wide support from member states at a time when climate-driven fires are escalating in frequency, scale and severity worldwide. India said that wildfires, once seasonal and localised, have become a persistent, global threat due to rising temperatures, extended droughts, and land-use pressures.

Citing UNEP’s Spreading Like Wildfire assessment, India noted that extreme fire events could rise 14% by 2030, 30% by 2050, and 50% by 2100, urging nations to shift decisively from reactive response to proactive prevention and preparedness.

The resolution enhances international cooperation on early-warning systems, risk mapping, satellite-based monitoring, community-level alert mechanisms and ecosystem restoration. It also reinforces support for the Global Fire Management Hub, established by UNEP and FAO, and calls for improved access to climate finance for countries developing integrated fire management strategies. India said the initiative is aimed at building global resilience while safeguarding forest-dependent communities and critical carbon sinks.

But even as countries rallied around the wildfire resolution and other environmental priorities, the session was overshadowed by the position taken by the United States, which openly distanced itself from the UNEA negotiating process.

In its statement to the Assembly, the US said it had “made the considered decision to step back from negotiations on all UNEA resolutions, decisions, and the ministerial declaration,” citing recurring disagreements over the content and scope of the texts.