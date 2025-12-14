At least two dead, 8 injured in shooting at Brown University in US; suspect still at large

PROVIDENCE: At least two people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman dressed in black opened fire at Brown University on Saturday, during final examinations on the Ivy League campus, authorities said.

Police officers spread out across the campus and into an affluent neighborhood lined with historic brick homes, searching classrooms, backyards and porches after the shooting erupted.

The suspect was a male in dark clothing who was last seen leaving the engineering building where the attack happened, said Timothy O'Hara, Deputy Chief of Police.

Authorities believe the shooter used a handgun, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity as the probe remains ongoing.

Rhode Island has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. Last spring, the Democratic-controlled Legislature approved an assault-weapons ban that will bar the sale and manufacture of certain high-powered firearms, though not their possession, when it takes effect next July.

"The unthinkable has happened," Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said a shelter-in-place was in effect and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside and not to return home until it is lifted.

"We have all available resources" to find the suspect, Smiley said.