Deja vu? Trump accused of economic denial and physical decline

WASHINGTON: An aging president faces poor poll numbers and suspicions about his health but insists that America is thriving.

Joe Biden? No, it's Donald Trump.

The Republican, back in power for nearly a year, continues to compare himself to his predecessor.

Biden would be senile, while Trump brims with energy; the Democrat would have driven the country into bankruptcy, but the Republican presides over an economic "golden age" - so Trump says.

At a Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday, Trump uttered his rival's name more than 20 times and even called him a "sleepy son of a bitch."

Yet for the past few weeks, a strong sense of deja vu has colored the billionaire's presidency.

Some of his statements, in the unabashed style that is his hallmark, echo remarks made by Biden.

"America has the best economy in the world," the Democratic president declared in April 2024, a statement running counter to voters’ perceptions.

The US economy deserves "A+++++", Trump declared in an interview with Politico published on Tuesday.

He repeated that prices are falling, even though Americans still complain about the high cost of living.

"There will always be a portion of his supporters that are going to be with him regardless. If he says the sky is not blue, then they will agree that the sky is not blue," said Alex Keena, a political science professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

But "that's not the majority of the American public," the researcher told AFP. "At the end of the day, people will go out and they will buy things and their experiences are undeniable."