Nine dead after shooting at Hanukkah event in Sydney’s Bondi Beach; one attacker killed, another arrested

At least nine people were killed on Sunday after two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, police said. One gunman was fatally shot by police and the second arrested.

The suspect was in critical condition, authorities said. A massive emergency response was underway, with injured people loaded into ambulances.

Eleven people were confirmed wounded, according to a statement by police in New South Wales state, where Sydney is located. Two of those hurt were police officers.

Police said their operation was “ongoing" and that a “number of suspicious items located in the vicinity” were being examined by specialist officers.

The shooting occurred on the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the gunmen opened fire shortly after 6:30 pm (Australian time) as hundreds had gathered on the beach for a seaside event marking the festival’s start.

Dramatic footage apparently filmed by a member of the public and broadcast on Australian TV channels showed someone appearing to tackle and disarm one of the gunmen before pointing the man's weapon at him.