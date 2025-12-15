'Angry' Louvre workers' strike shuts out thousands of tourists

PARIS: The Louvre closed its doors to thousands of disappointed visitors on Monday due to a strike over working conditions at the Paris landmark, two months after a major robbery.

Employees assembled outside the state-run museum's glass pyramid, blocking the main entrance and holding up banners.

"Due to a strike, the museum won't be able to open today," read a notice for visitors posted outside, leading to celebrations from dozens of trade union members nearby.

"We won! We won!" they shouted in celebration.

The strike had broad support among staff, unions claimed, above all from reception and security staff, but also curators, researchers and documentarians in the 2,200-strong workforce.

"We're angry," Elise Muller, a security guard, told reporters. "We disagree with the way the Louvre has been managed."

The strike comes nearly two months after an embarrassing daylight heist that saw crown jewels worth $102 million stolen from the museum.

The incident has focused a fierce spotlight on the management of the world's most-visited museum and its under-fire boss, Laurence des Cars.

It has also highlighted discontent among staff, with union represenatives saying they have been warning for years about staff shortages and disrepair inside the former royal palace.

Around 400 employees voted unanimously to strike during a meeting on Monday, the CGT and CFDT unions said.

A decision on whether to continue the strike is to be taken on Wednesday -- the museum is closed on Tuesday -- threatening major disruption in the run-up to the end-of-year holidays.