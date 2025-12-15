Death toll rises to 15 in shooting at Jewish event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach; one suspect shot dead

The death toll in the shooting that happened at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration has risen to 15 people killed, officials said Monday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck at the heart of the nation. Authorities said the gunmen included a father and his son, with the father killed at the scene and the son critically injured and in custody

The massacre at one of Australia’s most popular beaches followed a wave of antisemitic attacks that have roiled the country over the past year, although the authorities didn’t suggest those and the shooting Sunday were connected. It was the deadliest shooting in almost three decades in a country with strict gun control laws.

One gunman, a 50-year-old man, was fatally shot by police. The other shooter, his 24-year-old son, was wounded and was being treated at a hospital, said Mal Lanyon, New South Wales police commissioner.

Police said one gunman was known to security services, but Lanyon said authorities had no indication of a planned attack.

Those killed were aged between 10- and 87-years-old, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters.

At least 42 others were being treated at hospitals on Monday morning, several of them in a critical condition.

“What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location, Bondi Beach, that is associated with joy, associated with families gathering, associated with celebrations,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.

“It is forever tarnished by what has occurred.”