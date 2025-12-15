Flash floods kill 37 in Moroccan coastal town, authorities say

The death toll from flash floods that hit the Moroccan coastal town of Safi over the weekend rose to 37, local authorities said Monday.

"Fourteen people are currently being treated at Mohammed V hospital in Safi, including two in intensive care," local authorities added in their statement.

Authorities said heavy rain and flash floods overnight inundated about 70 homes and businesses and swept away 10 vehicles.

Local outlets reported that schools announced three days of closures. Rains also caused flooding and damage elsewhere throughout Morocco, including the northern city of Tetouan and the mountain town of Tinghir.

Videos shared on social media showed cars stranded and partially submerged as floodwaters surged through Safi’s streets.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes ​and shops in the old town of Safi, ‌sweeping away cars ​and cutting off many roads in surrounding areas, as rescue efforts continued, authorities reported.

Search and rescue operations continued on Monday, after the deadliest such severe weather event in Morocco in over a decade.