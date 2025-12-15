Iran Nobel winner Narges Mohammadi 'unwell' after violent arrest: Supporters

PARIS: Iranian Nobel winner Narges Mohammadi was taken to hospital twice after being violently arrested last week and appeared unwell in her first telephone contact since being detained, her supporters said Monday.

Mohammadi suffered "severe and repeated baton blows to the head and neck" during her arrest and in the call "her physical condition was not good, and she appeared unwell", her foundation said in a statement.

Iranian civil society activists, including prize-winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi, called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of Mohammadi and other campaigners arrested on Friday.

Mohammadi, who won the 2023 Nobel prize, was detained after addressing a memorial ceremony in the eastern city of Mashhad for lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, who was found dead earlier this month.

The foundation said Mohammadi was "taken to the hospital emergency room twice" following her arrest.

Hamid Mohammadi, one of her brothers who lives in Norway, told AFP in Oslo that Narges Mohammadi had called another brother inside Iran, telling him she was hit "brutally" on the head and her face and "as a result had been taken to be checked by a physician".

"She's not hospitalised and is still in detention," he said.