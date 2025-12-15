PM Modi arrives to warm welcome in Jordan on first leg of three-nation tour

The Prime Minister’s first stop is Jordan, which he is visiting at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. The visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Modi said.

During his stay in Amman, Modi will hold talks with King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Jordan, whom he described as having made “significant contributions” to bilateral ties.

From Jordan, Modi will travel to Ethiopia on his first-ever visit to the African nation, at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Addis Ababa, the capital, also hosts the headquarters of the African Union, which became a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023. Modi will hold discussions with Abiy Ahmed and meet the Indian diaspora in Ethiopia.

A key highlight of the visit will be Modi’s address to a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament. He said he looked forward to sharing his views on “India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.”

The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Oman, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate. In Muscat, the Prime Minister will meet the Sultan of Oman to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership, including commercial and economic cooperation.