US offers 'NATO-like' security guarantees to Ukraine, expects Russia to accept

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday it offered strong, NATO-like security guarantees to Ukraine and voiced confidence that Russia would accept, in what Washington said would be a breakthrough in ending the war.

US officials described hours of talks in Berlin with President Volodymyr Zelensky as positive and said President Donald Trump would call both the Ukrainian leader and Europeans later Monday to push forward the deal.

The US officials warned Ukraine must also accept the deal, which they said would provide security guarantees in line with NATO's Article Five – which calls an attack on one ally an attack on all.

"The basis of that agreement is basically to have really, really strong guarantees -- Article Five like -- also a very, very strong deterrence" in the size of Ukraine's military, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

"Those guarantees will not be on the table forever. Those guarantees are on the table right now if there's a conclusion that's reached in a good way," he said.

Trump has previously ruled out a formal entry of Ukraine into NATO and sided with Russia in calling Kyiv's aspirations to the alliance a reason for the 2022 invasion by Moscow.

But another US official voiced confidence that Russia would back the deal.