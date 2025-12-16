India, Ethiopia elevate bilateral ties to strategic partnership after Modi-Abiy talks

NEW DELHI: India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa.

Notably, he was conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the Great Honour of the Nishan of Ethiopia, by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The award was presented during a special ceremony held at the Addis International Convention Centre.

The honour recognises Prime Minister Modi’s exceptional contribution to strengthening the India–Ethiopia partnership and his visionary leadership

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on his maiden bilateral visit to the country, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace ahead of the talks.

Modi said the elevation of ties would provide “new energy, new momentum and new depth” to India--Ethiopia relations. He thanked the Ethiopian leadership for its support to India in the fight against terrorism, underlining the importance of cooperation among friendly nations on the issue.

The two leaders discussed collaboration in areas including trade and investment, innovation, technology, defence, health, capacity building and multilateral engagement. Modi announced that India would double the number of scholarships offered to Ethiopian students for higher education in India. He also highlighted the long history of people-to-people contacts between the two countries, describing them as democratic partners committed to peace and development in the Global South.

Modi noted Ethiopia’s central role in African diplomacy as the host of the African Union headquarters and recalled India’s role during its G20 presidency in 2023 in securing permanent membership of the African Union in the grouping. He said that although this was his first visit to Ethiopia, he felt a strong sense of warmth reflecting the centuries-old ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said India and Ethiopia share thousands of years of connection through trade, culture, education and diplomacy, which continue to shape a relationship based on mutual respect. He welcomed India’s emphasis on Africa-led development partnerships, noting that this approach aligned with Ethiopia’s development vision of being African-owned and African-defined.