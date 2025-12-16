India, Ethiopia elevate bilateral ties to strategic partnership after Modi-Abiy talks

NEW DELHI: India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa.
Notably, he was conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the Great Honour of the Nishan of Ethiopia, by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The award was presented during a special ceremony held at the Addis International Convention Centre.
The honour recognises Prime Minister Modi’s exceptional contribution to strengthening the India–Ethiopia partnership and his visionary leadership
Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on his maiden bilateral visit to the country, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace ahead of the talks.
Modi said the elevation of ties would provide “new energy, new momentum and new depth” to India--Ethiopia relations. He thanked the Ethiopian leadership for its support to India in the fight against terrorism, underlining the importance of cooperation among friendly nations on the issue.
The two leaders discussed collaboration in areas including trade and investment, innovation, technology, defence, health, capacity building and multilateral engagement. Modi announced that India would double the number of scholarships offered to Ethiopian students for higher education in India. He also highlighted the long history of people-to-people contacts between the two countries, describing them as democratic partners committed to peace and development in the Global South.
Modi noted Ethiopia’s central role in African diplomacy as the host of the African Union headquarters and recalled India’s role during its G20 presidency in 2023 in securing permanent membership of the African Union in the grouping. He said that although this was his first visit to Ethiopia, he felt a strong sense of warmth reflecting the centuries-old ties between the two nations.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said India and Ethiopia share thousands of years of connection through trade, culture, education and diplomacy, which continue to shape a relationship based on mutual respect. He welcomed India’s emphasis on Africa-led development partnerships, noting that this approach aligned with Ethiopia’s development vision of being African-owned and African-defined.
Highlighting economic ties, Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia’s economy had grown by 9.2 per cent last year and was expected to grow by 10.3 per cent this year. He noted that India is the leading source of foreign direct investment into Ethiopia, with more than 615 Indian companies operating in the country. The decision to elevate ties to a strategic partnership, he said, was built on a strong foundation of trust.
When he arrived in Addis Ababa, PM Modi was received at the airport by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a warm and unusual gesture and accorded a colourful ceremonial welcome. Soon after his arrival, Modi highlighted the historical depth of ties between the two countries. “Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture,” Modi said in a post on X.
He added, “India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen our partnership in diverse areas.”
During informal interactions at the airport, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed briefed Modi on the different varieties of Ethiopian coffee. Modi later said he participated in a traditional coffee ceremony, calling it a reflection of Ethiopia’s cultural heritage. “At Addis Ababa airport, took part in a traditional Coffee Ceremony with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The ceremony beautifully highlights Ethiopia’s rich heritage,” Modi said.
In another notable gesture, Abiy Ahmed personally drove Modi to his hotel. En route, the Ethiopian leader took him to the Science Museum and Friendship Park in Addis Ababa, sites that were not part of the official itinerary. PM Modi later interacted with members of the Indian community in Addis Ababa.
“After welcoming me at Addis Ababa airport, Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali drove me to the Science Museum in the city. This Museum showcases different aspects of science and innovation and how they can be harnessed for Ethiopia’s progress,” Modi said. Official sources said the gestures by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ethiopian Prime Minister underscored the warmth of bilateral ties. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the reception reflected the importance both countries attach to each other as partners in the Global South.
“India and Ethiopia share historical relations anchored in strong people-to-people ties. The special gesture by the Ethiopian leadership is reflective of the importance the two countries attach to each other as Global South partners,” the MEA said in a statement.
During the two-day visit, Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with Abiy Ahmed on all aspects of India–Ethiopia relations. He will also address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament, where he is expected to speak on India’s journey as the “Mother of Democracy” and the contribution the India-Ethiopia partnership can make to the Global South. Addis Ababa hosts the headquarters of the African Union, which was admitted as a permanent member of the G20 during India’s G20 presidency in 2023.