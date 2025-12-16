Jaishankar condemns Sydney Hanukkah attack, appreciates Israel's support to India in fight against terrorism

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack during Hanukkah celebrations at Sydney’s Bondi Beach and said that India and Israel share a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Israel, held discussions with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar. “Let me first of all convey our very, very sincere, deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jaishankar said.

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when two gunmen opened fire on a gathering during the Jewish festival’s ‘Hanukkah by the Sea’ celebration on Sunday. The attackers were identified as 50-year-old Indian national Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old Australian son Naveed Akram. Sajid Akram had migrated to Australia 27 years ago but was carrying an Indian passport.

Thanking Israel for its consistent support to India in combating terrorism, Jaishankar said both nations stand united against the menace. “Where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries who have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support to our fight against terrorism and all its forms and manifestations,” he said.