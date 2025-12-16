Milwaukee judge on trial for aiding immigrant told staffer she’d take ‘the heat’

MILWAUKEE: Prosecutors played audio recordings Monday as they tried to show jurors that a Wisconsin judge knew what was at stake earlier this year when she directed an immigrant to a private door while federal agents were in the courthouse to arrest the man.

“I’ll get the heat,” Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan told her court reporter as they discussed who would assist Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, according to courtroom audio.

Federal prosecutors charged Dugan with obstruction and concealment in April, an extraordinary consequence of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. According to an FBI affidavit, a team of six federal agents and officers traveled to the Milwaukee County courthouse on April 18 to arrest Flores-Ruiz, 31, for being in the country illegally.

Flores-Ruiz was facing state battery charges and was scheduled to appear at a hearing in front of Dugan that morning. The team planned to arrest him when he came out of the hearing.

According to the affidavit, Dugan learned the agents and officers were in the hallway waiting for Flores-Ruiz. She left the courtroom and told them to consult with the chief judge. After several agents left to see the chief judge, she led Flores-Ruiz out of her courtroom through a private back door.

The private door led Flores-Ruiz back to the public hallway. Agents followed him outside and eventually arrested him after a foot chase. He was deported months later.

Courthouse video shows Dugan directing members of the arrest team toward the chief judge’s office and she hasn’t disputed that she led Flores-Ruiz out of the courtroom. The case hinges on whether she was intentionally trying to prevent his arrest.