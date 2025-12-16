'The kindest of us': 10-year-old and Holocaust survivor among those killed in Bondi Beach shooting

SYDNEY: Before the bloodshed and broken hearts, there was a little girl with a gentle soul, a loving grandmother who delivered meals to the needy and a young man dubbed a “golden person” for his kindness.

And there was an 87-year-old grandfather who sought solace in Australia after surviving the Holocaust, only to die in what officials have called antisemitic terrorism.

They are among the 15 people killed Sunday evening by two gunmen during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach. Australia’s federal police commissioner said it was a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State group. Here is a closer look at some of the victims:

The youngest victim who ‘saw beauty in everyone’

Matilda, a 10-year-old whose last name has been withheld at the request of her family, was the youngest person killed in the massacre.

Matilda’s language teacher, Irina Goodhew, who launched a GoFundMe for the girl’s grieving family, described her in a Facebook post as a gentle girl who saw beauty in everyone.

“Matilda was a bright and loving soul who taught us that true goodness is found in the love and compassion we share,” Goodhew wrote.

“Her memory reminds us to carry kindness in our hearts and spread it to the world. May the light of her eyes live on through us — in our actions, our words, and our love for one another.”

The assistant rabbi who showed a kind heart

Eli Schlanger, assistant rabbi at Chabad-Lubavitch of Bondi, organized Sunday’s Chanukah by the Sea event. He was a father of five, the youngest of whom was born just two months ago, according to Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish movement that runs outreach worldwide.

The 41-year-old, London-born Schlanger also served as chaplain to the state’s corrective services department and as a chaplain at a Sydney hospital, where he ministered to patients and families.

Schlanger would go wherever he was needed to help people including prisons, said his friend, Ben Wright.

“Eli was a very special person,” Wright told The Associated Press while standing near a cordoned-off section of Bondi the morning after the attack, a black box containing Torah verses strapped to his arm.

“He spent a lot of his time trying to get Jews to do one good deed.”

Wright, who saw friends and strangers gunned down during the attack while cradling his 6-month-old baby, said he hopes to emulate Schlanger’s goodness.