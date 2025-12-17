Another cop killed in attack on polio vaccination team in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Unknown gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a police official and his brother after the officer had completed duty with a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

The constable had finished his polio duty and was travelling to his village with his brother when the assailants opened fire near the Chwar Khel area in Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday.

The bodies of Amir Nawaz and Ameer Mohammad, who were siblings of former district councillor Ali Gul, were taken to the district headquarters hospital.

Following the incident, a large police contingent arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation in the area to apprehend the perpetrators.

Later in the evening, funeral prayers for the slain constable and his brother were held, attended by District Police Officer Nazir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Hamidullah Khan, SP Investigation Murad Ali Khan, other senior police and district administration officials, as well as a large number of relatives of the deceased.

Earlier in the day, another constable on duty with a polio team and a passerby were also killed by gunmen in the Bajaur district.