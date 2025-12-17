China exploits US-funded research on nuclear technology, a congressional report says

WASHINGTON: China is exploiting partnerships with US researchers funded by the Department of Energy to provide the Chinese military with access to sensitive nuclear technology and other innovations with economic and national security applications, according to a congressional report published Wednesday.

The authors of the report say the US must do more to protect high-tech research and ensure that the results of taxpayer-funded work don’t end up benefiting Beijing. They recommended several changes to better protect scientific research in the US, including new policies for the Department of Energy to use when deciding whether to fund work that involves Chinese partnerships.

The investigation is part of a congressional push to raise a firewall blocking US research from boosting China’s military buildup when the two countries are locked in a tech and arms rivalry that will shape the future global order.

Investigators from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce identified more than 4,300 academic papers published between June 2023 and June of this year that involved collaborations between DOE-funded scientists and Chinese researchers. About half of the papers involved Chinese researchers affiliated with China’s military or industrial base.

Particularly concerning, investigators found that federal funds went to research collaborations with Chinese state-owned laboratories and universities that work directly for China’s military, including some listed in a Pentagon database of Chinese military companies with operations in the US The report also detailed collaborations between US researchers and groups blamed for cyberattacks as well as human rights abuses in China.