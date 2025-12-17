Significant steps in 'people-centric' India-Ethiopia partnership: PM Modi highlights outcomes of visit

ADDIS ABABA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underscored the outcomes of his Ethiopia visit, calling the signing of multiple agreements a "significant" step in strengthening a bilateral partnership focused on "growth and people-centric development"

Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, during which the two countries elevated their historical ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership'. He also held wide-ranging talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, following which, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of three MoUs.

The Memoranda of Understanding were signed in the fields of UN Peacekeeping Operations Training, Mutual Administrative Assistance in the Customs Matters, and the establishment of Data Centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

The two sides also announced upgrading ties to 'Strategic Partnership', debt restructuring under G20, more Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarships and AI short courses for Ethiopians, and support for maternal and neonatal healthcare.

In an X post, the prime minister said, "These are significant steps forward in our longstanding and trusted partnership."

He said that from governance and peacekeeping to digital capacity and education, the focus remains on empowering people.

"The emphasis on knowledge, skills and innovation underscores our shared faith in youth as the drivers of tomorrow. Cooperation in healthcare reflects a deeper commitment to human dignity and care for the most vulnerable. These outcomes reflect an India-Ethiopia partnership focused on growth and people-centric development," he said.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that Prime Minister Modi also thanked his counterpart Abiy for Ethiopia's strong support in the common fight against terrorism in all its manifestations.

Modi, who arrived here from Jordan, was also conferred Ethiopia's highest award - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. He is the first global head of state to receive this award.

Later in the day, Modi will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

From Ethiopia, Modi will visit Oman on the final leg of this three-nation tour.