Jack Smith tells lawmakers his team developed 'proof beyond a reasonable doubt' against Trump

WASHINGTON: Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith told lawmakers in a closed-door interview Wednesday that his team of investigators "developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that President Donald Trump had criminally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to portions of his opening statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Smith also said investigators had accrued "powerful evidence" Trump broke the law by hoarding classified documents from his first term as president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and by obstructing government efforts to recover the records.

"I made my decisions in the investigation without regard to President Trump's political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 election," Smith said. "We took actions based on what the facts and the law required — the very lesson I learned early in my career as a prosecutor."

He said that if asked whether he would "prosecute a former president based on the same facts today, I would do so regardless of whether the president was a Republican or Democrat."

The day-long deposition before the House Judiciary Committee gave lawmakers of both parties their first chance, albeit in private, to question Smith for hours about a pair of investigations into Trump that resulted in since-abandoned criminal charges between the Republican president's first and second terms in office. Smith was subpoenaed by the Republican-led committee this month to provide testimony and documents as part of a GOP investigation into the Trump inquiries during the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden.