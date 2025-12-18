'No respect for human life': Outages in Sudan after major RSF drone attack hits power plant

PORT SUDAN: Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces carried out a large scale drone attack in the country's east on Thursday, a military source told AFP, with strikes hitting a key power station and causing outages in major cities.

Since April 2023, Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been locked in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more and devastated infrastructure.

"We've been without power since 2:00 am (0000 GMT)," Abdel Rahim al-Amin, an official in Port Sudan, told AFP. "We hope it will be restored soon."

The attacks on Thursday "led to power outages in several states," the national electricity company stated.

In recent months the RSF has been accused of launching drone attacks on vast areas controlled by the army, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing power outages affecting millions of people.

"At dawn this morning, the militia launched 35 drones against the cities of Atbara, Al-Damer and Berber in River Nile State, targeting civilian infrastructure," a military source told AFP on condition of anonymity, attributing the strikes to the RSF.

Strikes on Thursday in government-controlled Atbara in River Nile State targeted transformers at the Al-Muqrin power station, the national electricity company said, after witnesses reported flames and smoke were seen rising in the city.

An official at the power plant told AFP an initial strike targeted the plant in Atbara overnight and a second strike hit rescue workers, killing two and leaving another person injured.

The River Nile State government in a statement confirmed two rescue workers were killed, saying that they were killed "by militias who have no respect for human life."

The damaged power station is a strategic hub in the Sudanese electricity grid, receiving power generated by the Merowe Dam -- the country's largest source of hydroelectric energy -- before its redistribution to other parts of the country.

According to witnesses, power outages have spread to several states, including those along the Nile and the Red Sea -- where Port Sudan, the interim seat of the pro-military government, is located.