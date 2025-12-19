A look at US military's unusually large force near Venezuela amid Trump's pressure campaign on Maduro

WASHINGTON: The US military has amassed an unusually large force in the Caribbean Sea and the waters off the coast of Venezuela since this summer, when the Trump administration first began to shift assets to the region as part of its anti-drug trafficking operations.

In all, US Southern Command says there are around 15,000 personnel operating in the area, in the largest military buildup in the region in generations.

It is part of the Trump administration's escalating pressure campaign on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has been charged with narco-terrorism in the US, and includes a series of strikes on alleged drug-running boats that have killed more than 100 people since early September. Here is a look at the ships, planes and troops in the region:

Ships

The Navy has 11 warships in the region — the nation's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, as well as five destroyers, three amphibious assault ships, and two cruisers.

The three amphibious assault ships make up an amphibious readiness group and carry an expeditionary unit of Marines. As a result, those ships also have on board a variety of Marine helicopters, Osprey tilt rotor aircraft and Harrier jets that have the capability of either transporting large numbers of Marines or striking targets on land and sea.

The USS Ford has multiple squadrons of fighter jets as well as other aircraft and helicopters.

While officials have not offered specific numbers, destroyers and cruisers typically deploy with a missile loadout that contains Tomahawk cruise missiles, which can strike hundreds of miles from their launch point.

A US Navy submarine also is operating in the broader area of South America and is capable of carrying and launching cruise missiles.