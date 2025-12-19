EU agrees 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine, but without Russian assets

After scrambling around for a solution, EU leaders settled on coming up with a loan backed by the bloc's common budget.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the deal agreed as a major advance, saying this option “was the most realistic and practical way” to fund Ukraine and its war efforts. He added that the deal included a mechanism to protect three countries, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic from any financial fallout.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also hailed the decision, which came after EU leaders worked deep into Thursday night to reassure Belgium that they would provide guarantees to protect it from Russian retaliation if it backed the loan for Ukraine.

“The financial package for Ukraine has been finalized,” Merz said in a statement, noting that “Ukraine is granted a zero-interest loan."

“These funds are sufficient to cover the military and budgetary needs of Ukraine for the two years to come,” Merz added.

He said the frozen assets will remain blocked until Russia has paid war reparations to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that would cost over 600 billion euros ($700 billion).

“If Russia does not pay reparations we will — in full accordance with international law — make use of Russian immobilized assets for paying back the loan,” Merz said.

The number one option on the table had been to tap some 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets frozen in the EU to generate a loan for Kyiv.

But that scheme fell by the wayside after Belgium, where the vast bulk of the assets are held, demanded guarantees on sharing liability that proved too much for other countries.