UN declares famine over in Gaza, says 'situation remains critical'

ROME: A famine declared in Gaza in August is now over thanks to improved access for humanitarian aid, the United Nations said on Friday, but warned the food situation in the Palestinian territory remained "critical".

"No areas are classified in Famine," said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC), a coalition of monitors tasked by the UN to warn of impending crises.

But it warned "the situation remains critical: the entire Gaza Strip is classified in Emergency".

A US-sponsored ceasefire has halted the fighting in Gaza that began after Hamas's deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

But the deal, in effect since October 10, remains fragile as Israel and Hamas accuse each other almost daily of violations.

"Following the ceasefire... the latest IPC analysis indicates notable improvements in food security and nutrition compared to the August 2025 analysis, which detected famine," it said.

But around 1.6 million people are still forecast to face "crisis" levels of food insecurity in the period running to April 15, it said.