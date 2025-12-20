UN’s grim week: 6 peacekeepers and an interpreter killed, while 10 more staffers detained in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS: It’s been a grim week at the end of a tough year for the United Nations: Six UN peacekeepers were killed in a drone attack in Sudan. A UN interpreter died while in the custody of South Sudan’s security personnel. And 10 more UN staff were detained by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“It’s a very worrying trend,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Friday. “We see all too often that the UN flag — the UN emblem — no longer offers the protection that it should to our colleagues.”

As examples, he pointed to more than 300 UN staff members killed during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, almost all of them Palestinians, and over 300 personnel killed during the 10-year UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. The deadliest in the world, that mission ended in December 2023.

“UN personnel, whether they are humanitarian, whether they are peacekeepers, whether they’re political envoys, are there for peace,” Dujarric said. “They are there for the people. They need to be respected.”

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned “the heinous and deliberate” drone attack on a UN logistics base in war-torn Sudan’s South Kordofan region on Dec. 13 that killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured nine others.

The UN’s most powerful body said the attack represents “an egregious disregard for international law.” It called for a swift investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice, reiterating that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes.

In what Dujarric called another shocking development, the spokesman said the United Nations condemned the killing of an interpreter working for the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan who was taken from a UN vehicle on Monday by local security forces.