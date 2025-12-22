All about Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, named on Christmas Day in 1643

Named by Captain William Mynors on Christmas Day in 1643 as the 'Christmas Island', the island is located in the Indian Ocean, northwest of Australia and south of Java Island.

Covered by tropical rainforest, with a long monsoon season lasting from December to April and a comforting 27 degrees Celsius otherwise, the Christmas Island is indeed a 'Galapagos of the Indian Ocean' and a nature's paradise.

Over 60 million red land crabs migrate from forests to the coasts, triggered by the first rains in the wet season. It also houses the world's rarest birds, like the Abbott's booby.

Notably, Crocidura trichura, Australia’s only shrew species, last spotted in 1985, was declared extinct this year.

The Island has a fair ethnic Chinese population, a few people belonging to European ancestry, and Malay labourers. Based on the 2021 Australian census, the official population figure stands at 1692.