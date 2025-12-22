Fuming Denmark summons US ambassador over appointment of special envoy to Greenland

COPENHAGEN: Denmark said Monday it would summon the US ambassador after President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory he has threatened to annex.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly said the US needs the resource-rich island for security reasons, and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

On Sunday, Trump appointed the governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as special envoy to Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Monday he was "deeply angered" the move and warned Washington to respect Denmark's sovereignty.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social early on Monday, Trump said Landry "understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

Landry responded directly to Trump in a post on X: "It's an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US."

The Danish foreign minister told television TV2 the appointment and statements were "totally unacceptable" and said his ministry would call in the US ambassador in the coming days "to get an explanation".

"As long as we have a kingdom in Denmark that consists of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, we cannot accept that there are those who undermine our sovereignty," he said.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen meanwhile said the appointment "doesn't change anything for us here at home".

"We will determine our future ourselves. Greenland is our country," he wrote on Facebook, adding: "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders, and territorial integrity must be respected".