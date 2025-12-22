The rise of deepfake cyberbullying poses a growing problem for schools

Schools are facing a growing problem of students using artificial intelligence to transform innocent images of classmates into sexually explicit deepfakes.

The fallout from the spread of the manipulated photos and videos can create a nightmare for the victims.

The challenge for schools was highlighted this fall when AI-generated nude images swept through a Louisiana middle school. Two boys ultimately were charged, but not before one of the victims was expelled for starting a fight with a boy she accused of creating the images of her and her friends.

“While the ability to alter images has been available for decades, the rise of A.I. has made it easier for anyone to alter or create such images with little to no training or experience,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. “This incident highlights a serious concern that all parents should address with their children.”

Here are key takeaways from AP's story on the rise of AI-generated nude images and how schools are responding.

More states pass laws to address deepfakes

The prosecution stemming from the Louisiana middle school deepfakes is believed to be the first under the state’s new law, said Republican state Sen. Patrick Connick, who authored the legislation.

The law is one of many across the country taking aim at deepfakes. In 2025, at least half the states enacted legislation addressing the use of generative AI to create seemingly realistic, but fabricated, images and sounds, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some of the laws address simulated child sexual abuse material.

Students also have been prosecuted in Florida and Pennsylvania and expelled in places like California. One fifth grade teacher in Texas also was charged with using AI to create child pornography of his students.