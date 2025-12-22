Trump is leaning on son-in-law Jared Kushner for difficult diplomacy

Kushner and Witkoff employ contrasting styles

Witkoff, a longtime pal of Trump's, is seen by some inside the administration as an oversize character who has traveled the world for diplomatic negotiations on his private jet and does not miss an opportunity to publicly praise the president for his foreign policy acumen, the officials say.

Kushner has his own complicated business interests in the Middle East and a sometimes transactional outlook to diplomacy that has distressed some officials in European capitals, a Western diplomat said.

Still, Kushner is seen as a more credible negotiator than Witkoff, who is viewed by many Ukrainian and European officials as overly deferential to Russian interests during the war that began with Moscow's invasion in February 2022, the diplomat said.

"Kushner has a bit more of a track record from the first administration," said Ian Kelly, a retired career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to Georgia who now teaches diplomacy at Northwestern University. Kelly stressed, however, that the jury is still out on Kushner's intervention.

Trump views Kushner as a "trusted family member and talented adviser" who has played a pivotal role in some of his biggest foreign policy successes, said White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly.

Trump and Witkoff "often seek Mr. Kushner's input given his experience with complex negotiations, and Mr. Kushner has been generous in lending his valuable expertise when asked," Kelly added.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott called Kushner "a world-class negotiator." Pigott noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is grateful for Kushner's "willingness to serve our country and help President Trump solve some of the world's most complex challenges."

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" in October, Kushner spoke about his unconventional approach to diplomacy.

"I was trained in foreign policy really in President Trump's first term by seeing an outsider president come into Washington with a different school of foreign policy than had been brought in place for the 20 or 30 years prior," he said.

But some Democrats and government oversight groups have expressed skepticism about Kushner's role in shaping the administration policies in the Middle East while he manages billions of dollars in investments, including from Saudi Arabia and Qatar's sovereign wealth funds through his firm, Affinity Partners.

Similarly, Witkoff has faced scrutiny for his and his family's deep business ties to Gulf nations. Witkoff last year partnered with members of Trump's family to launch a cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, which received a $2 billion investment from a United Arab Emirates-controlled wealth fund.

"What people call conflicts of interests, Steve and I call experience and trusted relationships that we have throughout the world," said Kushner, who is not drawing a salary from the White House for his advisory role.

White House counsel David Warrington said in a statement that Kushner's efforts for Trump "are undertaken in full compliance with the law."

"Given that Jared Kushner was a critical part of the efforts leading to the historic Abraham Accords and other diplomatic successes in the first Trump Administration, the President asked Mr. Kushner to be available as the President engages in similar efforts to bring peace to the world," Warrington said in a statement, referring to Trump's first-term effort that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations. "Mr. Kushner has agreed to do so in his capacity as a private citizen."

Kelly and other veterans of U.S. diplomatic encounters with the Russians over many years are also skeptical about Kushner's ability to secure a Russia-Ukraine deal because Witkoff technically remains in the lead.

"I don't see that the Witkoff approach is going to work," Kelly said. "He doesn't really read the Russians well. He misunderstands what they say and reports the misunderstandings back to Washington and the Europeans."

"They seem to have this idea that the magic key is money: investment and development," Kelly said. "But these guys don't care about that, they are not real estate guys except in the sense that they want the land, period."