Clashes flare as top Turkish officials visit Syria ahead of a deadline for Kurdish integration

DAMASCUS, Syria: Clashes erupted between Syrian security forces and Kurdish fighters on Monday as top Turkish officials visited Damascus ahead of a deadline to implement a deal between the government and Kurdish-led forces in the country’s northeast.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported that two civilians were killed and 15 were wounded by shelling, and that dozens of families fled two neighborhoods of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, which has seen previous outbreaks of violence.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, said 17 people were wounded and a woman was killed. The conflicting casualty reports could not immediately be reconciled.

Late on Monday evening, the Syrian defense ministry announced an order to halt fire, and SDF then did the same, citing “ongoing de-escalation efforts.”

It was not immediately clear how the new clashes in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh neighborhoods started. Syria’s Civil Defense agency said two of its emergency responders were wounded after fighters with the Kurdish-led SDF opened fire on their vehicle.

A statement from the Kurdish-led forces accused Syrian government forces of opening fire on a Kurdish checkpoint, while government officials accused the SDF of attacking first.

In Damascus, the Syrian capital, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his talks with Syrian officials focused on the integration of the SDF into the new Syrian army, as well as on Israel’s military incursions in southern Syria and the fight against the Islamic State group.

“Syria’s stability means Turkey’s stability. This is extremely important for us,” he said, appearing alongside his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani. He called on the SDF to “cease to be an obstacle to Syria achieving stability, unity and prosperity.”

Fidan’s delegation, which also included Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, also met with Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.