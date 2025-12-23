Former Tory councillor remanded over decade-long sexual abuse of former wife; five others also charged

A former Tory councillor has been remanded in custody after being charged with dozens of serious sexual offences allegedly committed against his former wife over more than a decade, while five other men have also been charged in connection with the same case, The Guardian reported.

Philip Young (49) faces 56 charges relating to alleged abuse spanning 13 years, between 2010 and 2023, according to Wiltshire Police. The charges include multiple counts of rape, administering a substance with intent to overpower for sexual activity, voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children, and possession of extreme images.

Investigators allege that Young repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted his then wife, Joanne Young, over the course of their marriage. The 48-year-old survivor has chosen to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity and be publicly identified ahead of court proceedings, police said, following discussions with officers and support services.

Five other men have also been charged with sexual offences against Joanne Young. They are Norman Macksoni (47) charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images; Dean Hamilton (47) charged with rape, sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching; Conner Sanderson Doyle (31) charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching; Richard Wilkins (61) charged with rape and sexual touching; and Mohammed Hassan (37) charged with sexual touching. All five men are currently on bail.

All six accused are due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.