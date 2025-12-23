Former Tory councillor remanded over decade-long sexual abuse of former wife; five others also charged

A former Tory councillor has been remanded in custody after being charged with dozens of serious sexual offences allegedly committed against his former wife over more than a decade, while five other men have also been charged in connection with the same case, The Guardian reported.
Philip Young (49) faces 56 charges relating to alleged abuse spanning 13 years, between 2010 and 2023, according to Wiltshire Police. The charges include multiple counts of rape, administering a substance with intent to overpower for sexual activity, voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children, and possession of extreme images.
Investigators allege that Young repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted his then wife, Joanne Young, over the course of their marriage. The 48-year-old survivor has chosen to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity and be publicly identified ahead of court proceedings, police said, following discussions with officers and support services.
Five other men have also been charged with sexual offences against Joanne Young. They are Norman Macksoni (47) charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images; Dean Hamilton (47) charged with rape, sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching; Conner Sanderson Doyle (31) charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching; Richard Wilkins (61) charged with rape and sexual touching; and Mohammed Hassan (37) charged with sexual touching. All five men are currently on bail.
All six accused are due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith of Wiltshire Police described the development as a “significant update” in what he said was a “complex and extensive investigation”, adding that the survivor continues to receive support from specially trained officers.
“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services,” Smith said.
James Foster, Specialist Prosecutor, of the Crown Prosecution Service said, “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of Philip Young, Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Connor Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins and Mohammed Hassan with a number of offences– following a police investigation into alleged serious sexual offences against Joanne Young over a period of 13 years.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation.”