Latest Epstein files renew scrutiny of Britain's ex-prince Andrew

WASHINGTON: A man who appears to be Britain's former prince Andrew discussed arranging meetings with "inappropriate friends" with Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly released US government documents.

The emails are among nearly 30,000 pages made public by the US Justice Department under a transparency law and add fresh detail to the long-running controversy surrounding Andrew's links to Epstein and Maxwell.

The correspondence dates from 2001 and 2002 and was sent from an account using the alias "The Invisible Man" and signing off as "A."

In one August 2001 message, the writer says he is staying at Balmoral, the British royal family's summer residence in Scotland, and asks Maxwell: "Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?"

While the author is not explicitly named, several details point toward the former prince, whose royal titles were stripped in the fallout from the scandal.